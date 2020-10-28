Headlines

Lara Dutta shares photos of 'grandest welcome ever experienced' on returning to Bengaluru as Miss Universe 2000

Lara Dutta Bhupathi is the second Indian to be crowned as Miss Universe as she succeeded Sushmita Sen.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 01:51 PM IST

It's been 20 years since Lara Dutta Bhupathi was crowned Miss Universe 2000. The actor became the second Indian after Sushmita Sen to achieve this feat and hasn't found her successor yet. Before making Mumbai her home, Lara lived in Bengaluru. Now, the actor took to her Instagram page and shared a two-decade-old photo in which she was welcomed by a whale of people after returning home as Miss Universe. 

In the photo, Lara is seen in her iconic one-shoulder red gown with the beautiful crown she was bestowed with during her winning moment. The Hundred actor was seen in an open vehicle and waved to people who assembled to catch a glimpse of the beauty queen.

Lara captioned her post stating, "The Year of 2000. My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced!!@ The Miss Universe officials who had accompanied me on this trip were overwhelmed!!! They had never experienced such large numbers of people!! I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable experience! Was for me too!!! @missuniverse #20years #bengaluru #memories #imyindia."

Earlier during an interaction with DNA, when Lara was asked about finding her successor, she had said, "I'm also asked how I feel and I keep saying that I'm so ready to Crown a new successor now for a new girl, fresh blood to take on this title. 20 years is a long time and you know this is something that will always be such an integral part of your life I will always be India's Miss Universe of the millennium."

