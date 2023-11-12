Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth fights against those mixing religion and sports, fans say 'goosebumps guaranteed'

Lal Salaam is directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and features the superstar in an extended cameo. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the leading roles.

The teaser for Rajinikanth's next Lal Salaam, directed by the superstar's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, was unveiled on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. The action-packed drama will see Thalaivar in an extended cameo with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leading roles.

The teaser begins with a cricket match taking place in a village, leading to communal clashes between people. Rajinikanth enters as Moideen Bhai and fights against those mixing religion with sports, as he says, "You have mixed religion with sports and have poisoned the minds of the children."

The teaser has met with extremely positive reactions from Rajinikanth fans. One of them took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "#LalSalaamTeaser This frame says it all about his role and what this character is for in this film. See Thalaivar's eyes expressing the pain and sadness seeing the knife. Rajinikanth is a greatest entertainer of all time but if he decides to be intense in a role, just wow."

Several comments under the official YouTube video read, "Goosebumps guaranteed". "Expecting a message oriented movie instead of commercial one but Thalaivar entry with ARR bgm is pure goosebumps moment" and "Dedicated for all cricket lovers", wrote other netizens.

Lal Salaam will be Rajinikanth's next theatrical release after Jailer, which earned more than Rs 600 crore at the global box office this year. It became the second highest-grossing film of Thalaivar after the 2018 science fantasy action film 2.0, which had earned just above Rs 750 crore worldwide.

Coming back to Lal Salaam, the film also starring Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, Thangadurai. The AR Rahman musical will release in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam & Kannada on Pongal 2024. The film is bankrolled by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions.