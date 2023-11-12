Headlines

Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth fights against those mixing religion and sports, fans say 'goosebumps guaranteed'

Uttarakhand: Under construction tunnel collapses, 40 workers feared trapped

PM Modi reaches Himachal's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

Meet man with net worth Rs 15000 crore who has a new rival in Mukesh Ambani, his business model...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

Viral video: Man's hair-raising face-off with king cobra shakes Instagram

IND Vs NED: 5 records Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co are set to break during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match

Players who can spark bidding war between Dhoni's CSK & Rohit's MI

Biggest controversial moments in World Cricket history 

Diabetes Diet: 9 immune-boosting foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth fights against those mixing religion and sports, fans say 'goosebumps guaranteed'

Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Khanzaadi for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif, says 'mujhe maaf karde...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth fights against those mixing religion and sports, fans say 'goosebumps guaranteed'

Lal Salaam is directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and features the superstar in an extended cameo. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the leading roles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser for Rajinikanth's next Lal Salaam, directed by the superstar's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, was unveiled on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. The action-packed drama will see Thalaivar in an extended cameo with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leading roles.

The teaser begins with a cricket match taking place in a village, leading to communal clashes between people. Rajinikanth enters as Moideen Bhai and fights against those mixing religion with sports, as he says, "You have mixed religion with sports and have poisoned the minds of the children."

The teaser has met with extremely positive reactions from Rajinikanth fans. One of them took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "#LalSalaamTeaser This frame says it all about his role and what this character is for in this film. See Thalaivar's eyes expressing the pain and sadness seeing the knife. Rajinikanth is a greatest entertainer of all time but if he decides to be intense in a role, just wow."

Several comments under the official YouTube video read, "Goosebumps guaranteed". "Expecting a message oriented movie instead of commercial one but Thalaivar entry with ARR bgm is pure goosebumps moment" and "Dedicated for all cricket lovers", wrote other netizens.

Lal Salaam will be Rajinikanth's next theatrical release after Jailer, which earned more than Rs 600 crore at the global box office this year. It became the second highest-grossing film of Thalaivar after the 2018 science fantasy action film 2.0, which had earned just above Rs 750 crore worldwide.

Coming back to Lal Salaam, the film also starring Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, Thangadurai. The AR Rahman musical will release in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam & Kannada on Pongal 2024. The film is bankrolled by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Android users may soon get a new chat-like message box in Gmail, here’s what it will do

Netherlands cricketer Logan Van Beek's desi-style welcome for mother, wife in India wins internet

Cramp comedy: Mohammad Rizwan's theatrical exit stirs laughter in 2023 World Cup England vs Pakistan match

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs massive cobra with bare hands, internet reacts

Four killed as oil tanker hits car, pickup van near Gurugram on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE