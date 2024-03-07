Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

To mark the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers of Laapataa Ladies have slashed the ticket price to Rs 100. Read on to know how to aval the offer.

To mark the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers of Kiran Rao's directorial, Laapataa Ladies have decided to slash the ticket prices for their latest release, 'Laapataa Ladies' to a mere ₹100 on the special occasion of International Women’s Day, considering the overwhelming demand and appreciation the film has garnered.

This unique initiative to reduce ticket prices to ₹100 across theatres nationwide on Women’s Day reflects AKP's commitment to making quality cinema accessible to a wider audience. Known for its impactful storytelling and urban cool narratives, AKP aims to celebrate the love and support received by 'Laapataa Ladies' by offering a more affordable cinematic experience.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' has struck a chord with the audience since its release on March 1st, 2024. Presented by Jio Studios, the film promises an engaging narrative based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The screenplay and dialogue, crafted by Sneha Desai, coupled with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma, contribute to the film's charm. As viewers continue to pour in their appreciation for the film, the reduced ticket prices aim for more cinema lovers to experience the magic of 'Laapataa Ladies' on the big screen. Don't miss the chance to catch this cinematic gem at an affordable price this Women’s Day!

