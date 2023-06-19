Kriti Sanon says 'focusing on the cheers and claps' amid Adipursh controversy, netizens say 'dhyaan se suno'

Credit: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, on Monday, took to Instagram and shared clips of people watching Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and her. Sharing the clips, the actress said that she is focusing on the claps and cheers.

She captioned the post, “Focusing on the cheers and claps!” Netizens reacted to her post, one of them wrote, “Don't worry guys, these are their people.” The second one said, “Aachi tarah suno vo taliyaan nhi galiyaan hai (Listen carefully, they are not applause, they are abuses).” The third one said, “Kriti plz accept that the movie was a terrible mistake and move on. One of the worst adaptations of Ramayan I've seen. The director and writer should be banned for life for making such a 3rd class movie.”

Check out:

Meanwhile, some Hindu groups staged a protest outside a multiplex in Delhi alleging that Adipurush twisted facts of the epic Ramayana and demanding that the film's screening be stopped. According to a statement issued by the United Hindu Front, activists of the organisation and the Nationalist Shiv Sena staged the protest outside the Vikas Cine Mall in Shahdara in east Delhi.

They alleged that the film played with the sentiments of millions of Hindus by twisting facts of the Ramayana and using indecent dialogues. The protesters raised slogans against the film and demanded that its screening be stopped.

A senior police officer said there was a protest outside the theatre but the film's screening was underway without any interruption. Jai Bhagwan Goyal of the United Hindu Front said that the film should be banned across the country until its controversial dialogues and scenes are removed.

Some seers in Haridwar in Uttarakhand also demanded a ban on the film.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prabodhanand of Juna Akhara said the film has been made under an international conspiracy to defame the Sanatan culture and the dialogues of the characters of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were condemnable.

"The Government of India should immediately ban this film so that there is no major chaos in the country," he said. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Santoshanand, while demanding strict action against the makers of Adipurush, said the portrayal of the film's characters was against the Sanatan tradition.

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, was released on Friday.

The film, directed by Om Raut and fronted by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the epic Ramayana.

(With inputs from PTI)

