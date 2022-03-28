Kim Sharma celebrates one year anniversary with Leander Paes, pens heartfelt note

On Monday, Kim Sharma uploaded many photos of herself with her boyfriend, tennis player Leander Paes, on social media. This was done to commemorate their one-year anniversary together. Kim and Leander started dating in March of last year, but it wasn't until six months later that they made their relationship official. Kim published a series of photos on Monday that depicted some of the couple's most memorable experiences from the previous year. Fans and celebrity pals congratulated them on the post.

Kim posted a carousel of photos and videos to her Instagram account with the caption, "Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings .Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich."

There were photos of the two of them standing on a beach, as well as a selfie from a bike ride they had together. There was also a video of them dancing at a wedding a few weeks ago, as well as a clip from their visit to a Disney theme park in the United States last month.



Despite the fact that Kim and Leander began dating in March, they made their relationship Instagram official in September when they shared a photo of the two of them on his account.

The couple frequently posts highlights from their dates and outings together on social media. They even spent Christmas together and had a special supper with each other's families. They hosted a meal for their guests at their home last month. Prior to that, they shared photographs from a vacation to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park, a theme park in Florida, as well as a celebration of Kim's birthday.