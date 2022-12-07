Search icon
KGF, Kantara production house denies teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan, Rohit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, call it 'rumours'

Although it would have been a dream team, Hombale Films isn't considering the wild fan theories.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

Rishab Shetty-Rohit Shetty-SRK

A few days ago, there was an interesting piece of news floating around of Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with director Rohit Shetty and 777 Charlie star Rishab Shetty for a pan-India entertainer, backed by KGF, Kantara, and Salaar production house Hombale FIlms. It was even reported that SRK might join Yash in KGF Chapter 3. However, the production house has decided to address this news, before it becomes a truth. 

A source close to the production house says, "There is "no truth" to this development. After KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara, the next Pan India film from Hombale Films is Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. The banner is planning one more film for 2023, the casting of which is yet undisclosed."

With Yash's KGF series, and Rishab Shetty's latest blockbuster Kantara, Hombale FIlms has become one of the most profitable production houses in India. This year, KGF Chapter 2 broke box office records, and set new benchmarks for pan-India blockbusters. By earning more than 1,100 crores, KGF Chapter 2 became the top-grosser in India. Similarly, a few months after KGF 2, Rishab Shetty brought his mythological drama Kantara, and it went on to impress the global audience. 

Die-hard Kantara fans, here is a piece of good news, you were waiting for. The much-celebrated, iconic song Varaha Roopam has been added back to audio and video streaming platforms. After winning the legal battle in Kerela court, the ban was lifted from the song on November 25. 

On November 25, Kozhikode District Court in Kerala dismissed the Thaikkudam Bridge's petition and lifted the ban against Varaha Roopam due to lack of jurisdiction. Kantara premiered on OTT on November 24, but without the iconic song. Several fans of the film slammed the release, as they were miffed with the deletion of the song. On the work front, Hombale will next bring Prabhas starrer Salaar. 

