Kareena Kapoor Khan gives 'powerful' ending to Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday brought down the curtains at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 looking her "sexy and powerful" best as designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil's muse. The Lakme Absolute 'Ultimate' Finale took place in the lawns of the prestigious Sophia College here.

"The entire collection is about women power. It's for and about women taking the lead. The concept is completely different. I feel sexy and powerful in these clothes. And it's in Sophia College which is an iconic place. So it's special," Kareena told PTI.

The 38-year-old actor, who was dressed in an all-black tube gown with leather details, said for her looking powerful was more about inner strength and she loved the way Shantanu and Nikhil brought that emotion to their designs.

"Power dressing is about what you feel comfortable in. It is not about the drama around the outfit. It is the confidence and the power you have within which makes any look perfect. I believe in being simple and elegant and Shantanu and Nikhil's designs are a perfect blend of both," she said. Titled 'Recruit SR '19' the collection from the designer duo beautifully complemented Lakme's theme for this year - 'Matte Reinvent'.

They said associating with LFW for the finale was special and the collaboration gave them the chance to play with the colour red. "It is always special associating with LFW and Lakme and showcasing at the Ultimate Finale consolidates the long standing and beautiful relationship we have with them. Also, we used red as the primary colour to communicate Lakme's Matte Reinvent theme, which was our first experiment with the shade," Nikhil Mehra told PTI.

The silhouettes included bold black and red gowns, saris, jackets and leather pants. The designers included their signature strong shoulders and gold embellishments to create sensual yet powerful looks. Ashwath Swaminathan, the head of innovations at Lakme, said Shantanu and Nikhil interpreted the brands theme perfectly.

"The finale this season was indeed an ultimate finish to Lakme Fashion Week. Shantanu and Nikhil interpreted our beauty theme of 'Matte reinvent' perfectly the collection was intensely matte yet comfortably glamorous," Swaminathan told reporters post the show.

"Kareena, as always was the ultimate showstopper for this spectacular show," he added. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 took place from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex.