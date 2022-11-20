Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kangana Ranaut says Tabu is 'single-handedly saving Hindi film industry' with Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Mentioning Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2-Drishyam 2 as the only two Hindi successful films of 2022, Kangana Ranaut forgot about Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut says Tabu is 'single-handedly saving Hindi film industry' with Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kangana Ranaut-Tabu/Instagram

Though Kangana Ranaut is known to frequently voice his opinions against Bollywood films and actors, in a surprising move on Sunday, November 20, the Manikarnika actress lauded Tabu and said that the latter is 'single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry' through her successful films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Only two Hindi films have worked this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, slaying in her 50s, single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency have never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable. I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work. Such an inspiration".

Ranaut

Well, Kangana easily forgot the other films which have worked wonders at the box office. Since she bashed out Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi earlier this year since both of them starred Alia Bhatt, her ignorance towards The Kashmir Files is surprising since the Panga actress has been supportive of the political film and its director Vivek Agnihotri since its release.

READ | Emergency: Kangana Ranaut trolled as she unveils new film's teaser, netizens say 'Dhaakad ka record khatre mein hai'

Also, Kangana lauding Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 should remember that the horror-comedy, which also featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was responsible for her own film Dhaakad's disastrous result at the box office since both the films released on the same date. While the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel collected Rs 266 crore at the box office, her own action thriller didn't even mint more than Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Emergency in which she is portraying former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress is also directing the upcoming film which also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Mahima Choudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and Satish Kaushik among others.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.