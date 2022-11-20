Kangana Ranaut says Tabu is 'single-handedly saving Hindi film industry' with Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kangana Ranaut-Tabu/Instagram

Though Kangana Ranaut is known to frequently voice his opinions against Bollywood films and actors, in a surprising move on Sunday, November 20, the Manikarnika actress lauded Tabu and said that the latter is 'single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry' through her successful films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Only two Hindi films have worked this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, slaying in her 50s, single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency have never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable. I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work. Such an inspiration".





Well, Kangana easily forgot the other films which have worked wonders at the box office. Since she bashed out Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi earlier this year since both of them starred Alia Bhatt, her ignorance towards The Kashmir Files is surprising since the Panga actress has been supportive of the political film and its director Vivek Agnihotri since its release.



Also, Kangana lauding Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 should remember that the horror-comedy, which also featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was responsible for her own film Dhaakad's disastrous result at the box office since both the films released on the same date. While the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel collected Rs 266 crore at the box office, her own action thriller didn't even mint more than Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Emergency in which she is portraying former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress is also directing the upcoming film which also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Mahima Choudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and Satish Kaushik among others.