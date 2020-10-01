Kangana Ranaut resumes 'Thalaivi' shoot after 7 months hiatus caused by coronavirus pandemic

Joining the bandwagon of actors who have resumed shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic, 'Panga' star Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to her Twitter account to share a few 'morning selfies' that she had clicked along with a piece of information for her fans.

The `Queen` actor took to Twitter to share pictures of herself as she kicked off her work early morning and revealed to her fans that she is traveling to southern India for the shoot of her bilingual project `Thalaivi`, a biopic on actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa.

"Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI," she tweeted. "Need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them," she added.

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

The biopic of late political leader J. Jayalalithaa is being helmed by AL Vijay and written by `Baahubali` and `Manikarnika` writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and `The Dirty Picture` and `Once Upon a Time in Mumbai` writer Rajat Arora.

The movie was scheduled to hit theatres on June 26, 2020, but was put on hold owing to the shuttering of movie halls due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Earlier, in an interview, Kangana revealed that the film had been sold to OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime for Rs 55 crore.

"For 'Thalaivi', it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore," she said in the video interview.

Kangana also added that the movie will not have a direct online release. Ask her if 'Thalaivi' would see online release and she said, "It depends. For example, a film like ‘Thalaivi' just can't release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like ‘Manikarnika' is a digital space film. But yes, films like ‘Panga', ‘Judgementall Hai Kya' also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends."

Kangana plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivi'. The first look of the movie was unveiled but no other details of the film have yet been revealed since.