Kangana Ranaut is not a 'cliché heroine who gets slapped by man and walks away,' says R Madhavan

Bollywood actor R Madhavan, who has been winning hearts with his performances in films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, praised his Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut and said she is not a ‘cliché’ heroine.

The actor, who shared screen space with Kangana Ranaut in the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu and 2015 film Tanu Weds Manu Returns, while speaking to Rohan Dua said, “If you look at all the leading ladies of all my films, they are very very strong. I had the good fortune of growing up with some really strong women in my house itself. My mother was the manager of a bank in Bihar for 30 years. So you see how strong women are. I think they are the stronger species. They last much longer. If you look at your grandparents, I can promise you that today your grandfather would be actually relying more on your grandmother than vice versa. That's a universal truth that all men have to reconcile with,”

He added, “Working with the likes of Kangana or Shalini or all the strong women that I had the good fortune to work with, they were all women with opinions. They are not pushovers. They are not the cliché heroines, who come in and dance in a couple of movies and get slapped by the man and walk away. These are not the kind of films I have ever done or want to do in my life. People who indulge in that kind of stories are really foolish in today's world. But to recognize the strength that they bring on to the screen because of their personal achievements as well as their experience and their ability to act is very important. I am giving Kangana the due credit for it, it is extremely smart and important for all of us. She is really an extraordinary actor who brings so much to the roles that she does. And look at what she is doing today across all genres of films, I am quite in awe.”

On the work front, Madhavan will next be seen in The Railway Men which is inspired by the Bhopal gas tragedy. The show will also star Babil Khan.

