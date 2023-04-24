Search icon
Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in bikini burns the internet, watch

Nora Fatehi keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram and most of her videos and photos often go viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is without doubt one of the finest dancers in Indian film industry these days. Nora Fatehi has worked very hard to build a space for herself in Bollywood and she has become popular in the last few years on the basis of her sheer talent and hard work.

Nora Fatehi is very active on social media too and she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Nora Fatehi’s millions of fans love her for her hot and sexy dancing skills. Nora Fatehi keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram and most of her videos and photos often go viral on social media.

Now, an old video of Nora Fatehi is breaking the internet. In the viral throwback video, Nora Fatehi can be seen enjoying some quality time with her friends on a boat. Nora Fatehi is wearing a black bikini top and denim shorts. Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing with her friends in the viral video.

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was recently in the US with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars for The Entertainers Tour. The tour proved to be a hit and Nora Fatehi’s performance was loved by everyone.

 

