Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai Police, seeks nation's support

Kangana Ranaut left her home on Friday with her sister Rangoli Chandel for Bandra Police Station. Based on a petition, the Bandra court had ordered the police to register a case against Kangana and her sister for inciting communal tension between communities.

Police had summoned the two sisters twice to come to the police station and record their statements, but Kangana and Rangoli did not come to the police station citing different reasons.

Kangana approached the Bombay High Court seeking the dismissal of this petition. After this the High Court stayed Kangana's arrest, however, according to the court order, Kangana and Rangoli were asked to go to the police station between 12 pm and 2 pm today.

After this news came out, Kangana took to her social media account and shared a video highlighting how several cases have been filed against her for standing up for the country.

In her video, the 'Thalaivi' actress went on to ask the Supreme Court if the country was living in the 'medieval age' where one could not speak their minds freely.

She captioned her post saying, "Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind."

Kangana also said that she has been asked not to speak up about her feelings with anyone. She said even when she was not on Twitter, her name was dragged in a case on her sister Rangoli Chandel where the latter had raised her voice for doctors.

For the uninformed, Kangana has been facing legal trouble over the past few months over her opinions on several issues.

