'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, also sang his portion of Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a song that he recorded with Indian artiste King at the Jonas Brothers' concert at the Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, performed along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas as part of the Jonas Brothers concert at the Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday evenining, January 27.

A clip from the Jonas Brothers’ performance surfaced on social media, with the audience chanting “jiju, jiju” as Nick Jonas performed on stage. Nick replied to the crowd saying, "I love you all so much, thank you. As a family we have a deep connection with this beautiful country. I've been waiting to be in India for a long long time."

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's immigration-based social comedy Dunki, also attended the gig. The actress took to Instagram stories to laud Nick Jonas. She wrote, “Jijaji stage pe hai!!! @nickjonas @lollapalooza", and her hilarious reaction has gone viral on social media.

Nick, who was dressed in a floral cotton shirt and beige pants, also sang his portion of Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a song that he recorded with Indian artiste King. Earlier during the performance, Nick’s elder brother Kevin called him "Jiju" implying that Mumbai is home to him and the three brothers as Nick is married to the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Kevin called Nick, "Jiju" prior to performing the song Waffle House from their studio album. Prior to the set, the organisers also played the wedding track Gallan Goodiyaan from the 2015 Zoya Akhtar film Dil Dhadakane Do which starred Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the leading role, along with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Shefali Shah.

The two-day gig is scheduled to be held on January 27 and January 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai according to BookMyShow Live. Imagine Dragons and Jackson Wang were among those performing at the previous edition of Lollapalooza.

READ | In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

