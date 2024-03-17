'53 years ke career mein tum..': Javed Akhtar hits back after Sandeep Reddy Vanga questions Farhan's Mirzapur

Javed Akhtar reacts after Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back for criticising Animal.

Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has reacted after Sandeep Reddy Vanga's response to his criticism on Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking to Mojo Story, Javed clarified that while Sandeep has the freedom to create as many movies as he desires, it remains a fact that the director hasn't found any flaws in Javed's 53-year-long career in filmmaking.

Javed mentioned, “I was not criticising the filmmaker at all. I think in a democratic society, he has the right to make one Animal, and many Animals. I was concerned about the audience, not about the filmmaker. He has the right to make any film.”

He also responded to Vamga's comment on Mirzapur and said, “When he responded to me, I was honoured. In 53 years of my career, he could not find one film, one script, one scene, one dialogue, one song. So he had to go to my son's office and find a TV serial, which is neither acted, directed or written by Farhan. His company has produced it. Nowadays, these big companies like Excel are producing a lot of things. So one of them is this. He mentioned that. It flattered me to no end. 53 years ke career mein tum kuchh bhi nahi nikaal paye (You couldn't find anything sexist in 53 years of my career)? What a shame.

For the unversed, in December 2023, Akhtar without taking anyone’s name, said, "If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman… and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous." Everyone assumed that this was an indirect dig at at Animal as Ranbir Kapoor was seen asking Tripti Dimri who played Zoya to lick his shoe, in the film which also starred Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Later, while speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Vanga said Javed Akhtar should have also questioned the same thing to his son Farhan Akhtar who produced web series Mirzapur. He said, "One thing is clear that he (Akhtar) didn't see the film. That's very clear in the comment that he didn't see the entire film. Abhi koi picture bina dekhe baat karta hai toh unke baare mein kya baat kare... Vo jo bhi ho, regular critic ho or best of the writers in the world... he's talking about my work, so obviously I'll feel bad. It's not only about him but anyone who is throwing stone on any art piece, why don't they check their surroundings first?"

He further mentioned, "Did he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur? Pura duniya bhar mein jitna gaaliyan hai vo Mirzapur ek show mein hai. I have not seen the full show. I saw also around 15 scenes and when you see those scene in Telugu, you will really feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son's work?"

