Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC on her third attempt after graduating from DU, her AIR was...

Nita Ambani lost 18 kg during son Anant Ambani's weightloss journey, here's how

IPL 2024: Major setback for Gujarat Titans as this Rs 3.6 crore buy to miss season

'53 years ke career mein tum..': Javed Akhtar hits back after Sandeep Reddy Vanga questions Farhan's Mirzapur

Sidhu Moosewala's mother welcomes baby boy at 58, first pic goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC on her third attempt after graduating from DU, her AIR was...

Nita Ambani lost 18 kg during son Anant Ambani's weightloss journey, here's how

'53 years ke career mein tum..': Javed Akhtar hits back after Sandeep Reddy Vanga questions Farhan's Mirzapur

9 motivational messages by Ed Sheeran

8 intelligent individuals from Mughal era

Holi 2024: Best foods to try in Mathura

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Has Announced The Dates Of Lok Sabha Elections Results

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being 'uncomfortable, shaking from fear' during 'Oo Antava' shoot: 'For me it was...'

Sidhu Moosewala's mother welcomes baby boy at 58, first pic goes viral

Karanvir Sharma reveals incident that forced him to come back on TV: 'Aisa din na dekhna pade...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'53 years ke career mein tum..': Javed Akhtar hits back after Sandeep Reddy Vanga questions Farhan's Mirzapur

Javed Akhtar reacts after Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back for criticising Animal.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Javed Akhtar-Faran Akhtar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has reacted after Sandeep Reddy Vanga's response to his criticism on Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking to Mojo Story, Javed clarified that while Sandeep has the freedom to create as many movies as he desires, it remains a fact that the director hasn't found any flaws in Javed's 53-year-long career in filmmaking.

Javed mentioned, “I was not criticising the filmmaker at all. I think in a democratic society, he has the right to make one Animal, and many Animals. I was concerned about the audience, not about the filmmaker. He has the right to make any film.” 

He also responded to Vamga's comment on Mirzapur and said, “When he responded to me, I was honoured. In 53 years of my career, he could not find one film, one script, one scene, one dialogue, one song. So he had to go to my son's office and find a TV serial, which is neither acted, directed or written by Farhan. His company has produced it. Nowadays, these big companies like Excel are producing a lot of things. So one of them is this. He mentioned that. It flattered me to no end. 53 years ke career mein tum kuchh bhi nahi nikaal paye (You couldn't find anything sexist in 53 years of my career)? What a shame.

For the unversed, in December 2023, Akhtar without taking anyone’s name, said, "If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman… and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous." Everyone assumed that this was an indirect dig at at Animal as Ranbir Kapoor was seen asking Tripti Dimri who played Zoya to lick his shoe, in the film which also starred Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Later, while speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Vanga said Javed Akhtar should have also questioned the same thing to his son Farhan Akhtar who produced web series Mirzapur. He said, "One thing is clear that he (Akhtar) didn't see the film. That's very clear in the comment that he didn't see the entire film. Abhi koi picture bina dekhe baat karta hai toh unke baare mein kya baat kare... Vo jo bhi ho, regular critic ho or best of the writers in the world... he's talking about my work, so obviously I'll feel bad. It's not only about him but anyone who is throwing stone on any art piece, why don't they check their surroundings first?"

He further mentioned, "Did he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur? Pura duniya bhar mein jitna gaaliyan hai vo Mirzapur ek show mein hai. I have not seen the full show. I saw also around 15 scenes and when you see those scene in Telugu, you will really feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son's work?"

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

Meet world's most charitable man who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata...

Meet school dropout who started business with Rs 13000 from small cart; now owns Rs 20000 crore company, net worth is...

Russia's presidential vote starts final day with accusations of Kyiv sabotage; President Putin likely to...

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil power RCB to WPL 2024 final with dominant win over Mumbai Indians Women

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement