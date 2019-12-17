Headlines

'Jai Mummy Di' song 'Mummy-Nu Pasand': Get grooving with Sunny Singh & Sonnalli Seygall's recreated version

Put on your party shoes on and get grooving on the beats of Mummy Nu Pasand, a recreated version of an original song by the same name.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2019, 04:03 PM IST

After a fairly positive response for the first look and trailer of Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall's Jai Mummy Di, the makers of the film have now released the first song of the film. 

Put on your party shoes on and get grooving on the beats of Mummy Nu Pasand, a recreated version of an original song by the same name. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and the original singer Sunanda Sharma has crooned this one too. The original score was given by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and written by Jaani.

The song was released today by the makers of the song. The official handle of the film took to social media and wrote, "Problem: #MummyNuPasand Nai Aapke BF-GF! Solution: Watch the song and share it with your Mummy too...@mesunnysingh @SonnalliSeygall #SupriyaPathak @poonamdhillon @Navjotalive #SunandaSharma @tanishkbagchi #SukhEMuzicalDoctorz @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira #AdilShaikh @LuvFilms @TSeries @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar." 

The song is a groovy, upbeat track and both Sunny and Sonnalli are rocking the hook step and maintaining steady chemistry. The song has been filmed in Ghaziabad and is choreographed by Adil Shaikh. 

Sunny who proved his mettle as an actor with Ujda Chaman this year is all set to continue his winning streak at the box office with Jai Mummy Di early next year.

Jai Mummy Di will show the conflicting dynamics between the mothers of Sunny and Sonnalli's characters which leads to muddled chemistry between their children and other members of both the families. 

Directed by debutant Navjot Gulati, the film will also star veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon and is slated to release on January 17, 2020. 

