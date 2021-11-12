Jacqueline Fernandez turns ‘pool baby’ in Dubai, shows off sexy curves in blue monokini

Jacqueline Fernandez has an extraordinary ability to turn heads with both her performance and her stunning looks. The Sri Lankan beauty, who has a large social media following, took to Instagram to post photos from her Dubai vacation, and the photos will leave you breathless.

Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen smiling while enjoying her time in Dubai in the photos, and she also included an aesthetic photo of her toned legs.



The actress captioned her pics as, ‘pool baby’.

Take a look at the pics here-

Jacky took to social media to post some photos that were a delight for netizens. They show her wearing a round neck translucent bodycon gown with long sleeves and a mesh tulle foundation that was adorned with a high-shine blend of coloured sequins and Swarovski crystals.

The well-fitting gown accentuated her amazing curves. It was finished with a short trail in the shape of a fish or a mermaid's tail to add oomph to the overall look.



On the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the film 'Bhoot Police.' In September 2021, the horror comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor premiered on a popular OTT platform.

'Attack,' starring the actor from 'Drive,' will be released on January 26, 2022, and will keep audiences entertained. John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh also star in the film