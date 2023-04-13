Search icon
Jacqueline Fernandez performs aerial yoga, shows off sultry figure in body-hugging outfit, photos go viral

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram profile and shared several photos doing aerial yoga. Jacqueline Fernandez wore a bold body-hugging outfit, further showing off her hot and sexy figure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez performs aerial yoga, shows off sultry figure in body-hugging outfit, photos go viral
Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently grabbing headlines for her personal life, however, the actor never fails to give fitness goals and flaunt her sexy figure on social media. Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most stunning actresses and a fitness enthusiast. Her latest Instagram post is proof of that. 

On Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram profile and shared several photos doing aerial yoga. Jacqueline Fernandez wore a bold body-hugging outfit, further showing off her hot and sexy figure. 

Here's the photo 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@jacquelinef143)

In the photos, Jacqueline Fernandez can perform different aerial yoga poses like a pro. The post went viral within minutes of Jacqueline Fernandez sharing it and her fans took to social media to heap praises on her beauty. One user wrote, "Looking so beautiful n lovely," while another commented, "flexibility at its best".

Jacqueline Fernandez has been embroiled in controversies for a long time now because of her alleged links in the Rs 200 crore extortion case also involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, also starring Ranveer Singh. She has another project titled Fateh in the lineup. She is also set to star in Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

