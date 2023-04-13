Jacqueline Fernandez performs aerial yoga, shows off sultry figure in body-hugging outfit, photos go viral

Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently grabbing headlines for her personal life, however, the actor never fails to give fitness goals and flaunt her sexy figure on social media. Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most stunning actresses and a fitness enthusiast. Her latest Instagram post is proof of that.

READ | Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off for vacation amid wedding rumours, video goes viral

On Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram profile and shared several photos doing aerial yoga. Jacqueline Fernandez wore a bold body-hugging outfit, further showing off her hot and sexy figure.

Here's the photo

In the photos, Jacqueline Fernandez can perform different aerial yoga poses like a pro. The post went viral within minutes of Jacqueline Fernandez sharing it and her fans took to social media to heap praises on her beauty. One user wrote, "Looking so beautiful n lovely," while another commented, "flexibility at its best".

READ | Palak Tiwari reveals Salman Khan asked women to avoid wearing low neckline on sets, calls him a 'traditionalist'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been embroiled in controversies for a long time now because of her alleged links in the Rs 200 crore extortion case also involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, also starring Ranveer Singh. She has another project titled Fateh in the lineup. She is also set to star in Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal.