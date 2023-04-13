Search icon
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off for vacation amid wedding rumours, video goes viral

For her stunning airport look, Malaika Arora wore a white satin shirt, paired with black pants. She can also be seen holding a jacket in her hands. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a casual t-shirt and a denim jacket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor/Photo via Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for some time now and in one of her recent interviews, Malaika Arora also hinted at a probable marriage with Arjun Kapoor. Now, a video of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is going viral where the couple can be seen at the airport jetting off to an undisclosed location amid wedding rumours. 

The video of them arriving at the airport was shared by paparazzi on Instagram. For her stunning airport look, Malaika Arora wore a white satin shirt, paired with black pants. She can also be seen holding a jacket in her hands. 

READ | Palak Tiwari reveals Salman Khan asked women to avoid wearing low neckline on sets, calls him a 'traditionalist'

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a casual t-shirt and a denim jacket. Arjun Kapoor entered the airport with a pair of glasses on. 

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video was shared online, netizens took to the comment section to praise Malaika Arora's beauty and also asked Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to get married soon. 

One user wrote, "Can’t lie she’s actually a natural beauty," while another commented, "Ab to inhe shadi kr hi Leni chahiye..wt say (They should get married now, what's say)." 

READ | There is something wrong with MS Dhoni': Matthew Hayden raises alarmingly concerns for CSK captain

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a couple of years now. Before this, Malaika Arora was married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan. 

In one of her interviews recently, Malaika Arora dropped a major hint about her wedding with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora said, "I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it."

