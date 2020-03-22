It's 'home quarantine' time for Juhi Chawla and her family after Europe tour

Juhi Chawla and her family have been advised home quarantine as they travelled to Europe from the past couple of months. They touched down Italy and then travelled to Austria and from there they headed to Switzerland. Juhi shared all details during an interaction with HT Cafe, wherein the actor revealed how she and her family saved themselves from getting stuck in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

Juhi spoke at length about how her daughter wanted to go skiing in Austria thus she asked her family if it's advisable to go this time. She stated, "But everyone insisted, so we landed in Zurich, Switzerland, on March 12. After reaching Austria and skiing for a day, we learnt that Austria will be shutting the resorts by March 16 as they found a few people infected in the country. Meanwhile, some of Jay’s (Juhi’s husband) other friends joined us, so we decided to stay for two days and then leave. But the next day, while we were on the mountain, we heard that the resort would close that very day and if we don’t leave, we would be stuck there. So, we packed and left for Zurich as we couldn’t get any flights to London (UK)."

The actor also shared, "Once again, we were panicking as I am the only Indian national and the rest of my family has OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards. I have never seen this kind of scenario, where whichever country we left was shutting its borders. The last seven-eight days of my life have been crazy. We were just running from one place to the next."

Juhi went on to say, "In the UK, we applied for visas to be fast-tracked and the officials were kind and helpful. There were other family members and friends, too, who needed to get back to India. On the flight, we filled a form giving out details of the places we had travelled to in the past month. At the Mumbai airport, officials checked every form and as we had been to Europe, stamped us - Home Quarantine!"

Now Juhi and her family are back home and have self-isolated themselves.