It's Bobby Deol vs Anup Soni in 'Class of 83' trailer

The trailer of Bobby Deol's upcoming Red Chillies film 'Class of 83' has been unveiled. In the trailer, Bobby is pitted against 'Crime Patrol' actor Anup Soni, who appears to be playing the role of a politician back when Mumbai was still called Bombay.

'Class of 83', based on Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name, sees the story of Dean Vijay Singh (played by Bobby Deol). He trains five lethal assassin policemen in order to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies. During this time, he comes across a bureaucrat in the form of Anup Soni, who, if the trailer is anything to go by, is the mastermind behind everything that happens in Bombay.

'Class of 83', produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, is the story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting. However, things take a turn soon and not for the good.

A day back, Bobby Deol announced that the trailer would be unveiled today along with a poster featuring him in the Netflix film. "It's not WHICH side you are fighting for .. It's WHAT you are fighting against #ClassOf83 trailer out tomorrow. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt. Premieres August 21, 2020 only on @NetflixIndia," tweeted Bobby alongside the poster of the film.

Atul Sabharwal has donned the directorial hat for the project. Joy Sengupta is also part of the project. The movie also marks the third collaboration for Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment. They have previously collaborated for Emraan Hashmi's 'Bard of Blood' and Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Betaal'.