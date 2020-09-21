'Irrfan Khan was resting alone with no-one around with plants': Chandan Roy Sanyal visits late actor's grave

It's nearly six months since Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode. Fans and many of his family members and colleagues have been sharing fond memories on social media pages remembering the late actor. Irrfan's D Day and Jazbaa co-star Chandan Roy Sanyal on Sunday visited his grave on Saturday. He shared a few photos on his Twitter page with a heart-touching message about Irrfan.

Chandan tweeted, "Was missing Irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today I went, there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan."

Check out his tweet below:

Irrfan, who had been battling neuroendocrine tumour, passed away on April 29. He was 54.

Following his death, Chandan had posted on his unverified Twitter account: "The first meeting with Irrfan happened in Mr Rishi Kapoor's hotel suite in Taj, Ahmedabad with K L Sehgal playing on iTunes and Scotch flowing. I am staring at the walls now. #death."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chandan was last seen in web series Aashram in which he played the role of Swami Bhupendra Singh aka Bhuppa Swami. The show directed by Prakash Jha starred Bobby Deol in the lead role and it streamed on MX Player.

Just before his passing away, Irrfan was seen in Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium which also starred Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.