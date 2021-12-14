Ileana D'Cruz sizzles in sexy white bandeau bikini, BOLD new photos burn up the internet

Bollywood star Ileana D'Cruz has been burning up the internet with her sizzling hot and ultra-sexy photos from her beach vacay in the Maldives earlier this month. Not really over her holiday mode, Ileana has been treating fans with some throwback temperature soaring photos in a sexy white bikini yet again!

Ileana's Instagram handle sure is an archive of hot photos of the diva, but her recent beach vacay pictures in sizzling hot white bandeau bikini are hotness overload.

Ileana recently dropped a carousel of photos, in a sexy white bikini, that has been taking the social media storm. In the pictures, Ileana can be seen flaunting her envious curves, and her beach tan while enjoying herself in the pristine waters of the picturesque holiday destination. Ileana also shared some bold photos with her standing in the middle of the beach, with her wet hair look and water droplets visible on her beach body. Ileana sure did set the temperatures soaring in the sexy white bikini look and left fans asking for more.

"There’s no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean #waterbaby #beachbum #islandgirlforlife #majormissing," Ileana D'Cruz captioned the post.

Ileana D'Cruz has been dropping some ultra-glam photos from her recent Maldives vacation and raising the mercury levels with her sizzling hot photos flaunting her stunning beach body. Recently, Ileana took the social media world by storm with pictures in a red monokini. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Can’t see the haters with my eyes closed”

On the work front, Ileana has been seen in films such as Ajay Devgan's 'Raid,' Akshay Kumar's 'Rustom,' 'Barfi,' and 'Main Tera Hero,' among others. The actress recently also starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 'The Big Bull'. As for her next, she will be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the upcoming flick 'Unfair and Lovely.' The film is about the story of a woman's fight against colour discrimination.