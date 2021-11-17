‘I belong to this industry’: Kartik Aaryan BREAKS silence on fallout with Karan Johar

News of Kartik Aaryan getting ousted from Karan Johar produced ‘Dostana 2’ surfaced earlier this year. Later, Dharma Productions announced that they will be recasting ‘Dostana 2’ due to professional circumstances, creative differences. However, both Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan refrained from saying anything on the matter.

Months after fallout with Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan has finally broken his silence over the matter. He mentioned how negative stories affected his family members to the core. While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself.”

According to the Bollywood Life report, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor confessed he is doing films for money because of his financial situation. The actor further said that he never compromised on his work ethic, however, one needs to make a decision considering his future in mind. ‘I would’ve made different choices if I’d had options,’ he said.

As per the media reports, Karan removed him from the film because of his unprofessional behaviour. The reports also suggested that he had an ugly fight with co-star Janhvi Kapoor because of which their friendship ended in January, they both are not on talking terms. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.