Hum Do Humare Baarah: Director Kamal Chandra reacts to allegations of Islamophobia, says 'population explosion is...'

Hum Do Humare Baarah/Poster

Annu Kapoor starrer Hum Do Humare Baarah, which was announced by the makers and the actor on August 5 along with the movie's poster, is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The film's poster showcases Annu Kapoor as playing the lead role. Presumably, he is featured as the head of a Muslim family and has 11 children while his wife is expecting another child.

The Hum Do Humare Baarah poster has now stirred up a controversy wherein the makers are being called out for targetting a particular community for the country's population explosion.

Taking offense to the poster and expressing her objection towards it, journalist Rana Ayyub took to her Twitter handle to call out the makers of Hum Do Humare Baarah, the Censor Board and the film's producers, questioning their intent behind making the film.

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Know what Annu Kapoor said about Aamir Khan, why he's being trolled

Rana Ayyub's tweet read, "How does the censor board allow a film like this that depicts Muslims as the reason for population explosion and extends the relentless attack on the community. The brazen hate and Islamophobia when they use the image of a Muslim family and call it 'Hum do Hamare Barah'."

Now, breaking his silence over the controversy, Hum Do Humare Baarah director Kamal Chandra said in an interview with ETimes that the poster of the film isn't objectionable at all. He said that it needs to be seen in the right context and assured that via the film, the makers aren't trying to target any particular community. "...We assure you that we aren't targeting any one particular community through our film. I am pretty sure that when people will go to watch this film, they will be happy to see one of the most relevant issues of our times in our film which is based on population growth and we are making it without any prejudice and hurting sentiments of any particular community," the director was quoted telling ETimes.

Director Kamal Chandra further stated that if they "would have made a poster reflecting any other community, they would had said the same thing." He added that he feels cinema is the best medium to express our thoughts and feelings and urged everyone "to not make an issue out of this."

"Population explosion is a very serious issue that is bugging our country since a long time. Till the time we don't give it a serious thought, our country will not be able to develop the way we expect it to. I urge everyone to see the poster and the film in the right context," Kamal told ETimes.

The release date of Annu Kapoor starrer Hum Do Humare Baarah is yet to be announced.