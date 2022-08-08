Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha: Know what Annu Kapoor said about Aamir Khan, why he's being trolled

During a recent media interaction, Annu Kapoor revealed that he did not know who Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan is.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha: Know what Annu Kapoor said about Aamir Khan, why he's being trolled
Aamir Khan-Annu Kapoor/File photos

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who is playing the main antagonist in the recently released web series Crush Course, is being bashed on social media for his recent comments on Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

During a recent media interaction, Annu Kapoor revealed that he did not know who Aamir Khan is and stated that he was unaware of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

At the press conference of the film Hum Do Humare Baraah, when a journalist asked Annu Kapoor about Aamir Khan and the boycott trend on social media for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, the veteran actor responded, "Kaun hai woh (Who is he)?."

In a video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani, Annu Kapoor can be seen answering a journalist questioning him about Aamir Khan and his film. Even before the journalist finishes her question -- "Sir Aamir sir's film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to release..", Annu Kapoor is heard answering, "What is that? I don't watch movies. I don't know."

READ: Aryan Khan calms dad Shah Rukh Khan as fan tries to grab superstar's hand for a selfie, netizens say 'protective son'

Immediately, someone is heard interjecting, presumably Annu Kapoor's manager and saying, "No comments," to which the actor further says, "No comments nahi. Mai movie he nahi dekhta, na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi woh kaun hai. Sach mai nahi pata. Toh main kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea. (It's not about 'no comments'. I don't watch films, be it mine or others. I honestly don't even know who he is. How is it possible for me to tell who he is and comment about the film?)."

Soon after, Annu Kapoor's video talking about not knowing Aamir Khan went viral on social media and ever since, the veteran star is being trolled left, right and centre.

Annu Kapoor's last outing was Crash Course that is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As for Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is all set to hit theatres on August 11.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.