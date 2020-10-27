Hrithik Roshan floored by ex-wife Sussane Khan's birthday look, has THIS to say to her

Actor Hrithik Roshan is floored by ex-wife Sussane Khan's birthday look.

Taking to the comments section of his former wife's latest post, the 'Super30' actor complimented Sussane for the beautiful outfit she was sporting in the photo and wished her a happy birthday as well. He first left a comment saying, “Love it (sic.)” In a follow-up comment, Hrithik wished Sussanne a happy birthday.

On Monday, interior designer Sussanne Khan rang in her 42nd birthday. The entrepreneur celebrated the special day at home with her family and later took to Instagram to write a long note thanking "life" for giving her "the best of chances".

Alongside a photo of herself dressed in a sunshine ochre dress from The Label Life, which Sussane co-owns with Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora, the entrepreneur wrote, "Thank you dear Life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love. My sunshine ochre birthday dress is from our very own @thelabellife. This birthday I have the most grateful heart for all that the universe has blessed me with. ‘All that we are is a result of what we have thought’ -The Buddha (sic)."

She added, "Work with your heart, to give back to the people around you, think with kindness and nothing will stop you from manifesting your path. #kindessisasuperpower #ilovemybirthday #happyheart (sic)."

Soon after Sussane put up the post, several B-town actors and celebrities wished her a happy birthday and complimented her for looking gorgeous at 42. Priety Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Tiger Shroff, among others, commented on the post.

A week ago, Sussane Khan took to her social media handle to reveal that her account was hacked.

Sussane, while disclosing that she clicked on an email that looked like it had come from Instagram, warned netizens to stay safe from 'viral thieves' and bandits.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussane put out a screenshot of a note that she had written disclosing the piece of news and thanking the photo-sharing app's team for quickly helping her restore her account.

In her note and her caption, Sussane wrote, "My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn’t realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages. A huge ‘THANK YOU’ to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back. Stay safe from viral thieves and bandits (sic)."

In 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne split after 14 years of marriage life. They are blessed with two sons – Hridhaan and Hrehaan.