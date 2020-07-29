Here's why Sushant Singh Rajput was replaced by John Abraham in 'Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)'

Sushant Singh Rajput was replaced by John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) after the late actor cited date issues. Ever since Sushant's death a lot has been spoken about the films where he had been replaced.

In the case of Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), Sushant had signed the film in February 2017, and the film was supposed to go on floors on October 1, 2017, and end by November 30. As per reports, there was a delay in the film going on floors because the script had to undergo major changes. In an earlier interview about the same Sushant had told an entertainment portal, "Unfortunately due to changes in my prior commitments I will not be able to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter. I wanted to be a part of the project because I love the story and I believe it's a story that must be told. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, I won’t be a part of this journey. I wish the producers all the very best for the project," BollywoodLife reported.

During the time Sushant when was replaced in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), he had films like Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan, Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandes, Chanda Mama Door Ke, and Sonchiriya with Bhumi Pednekar, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Reports state that in November 2017, there were reports of Abhishek Bachchan replacing Sushant, however, in March 2018, John was finalised. Romeo Akbar Walter also starred Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, and Sikandar Kher and released on April 5, 2019.