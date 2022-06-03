Here’s why SS Rajamouli is upset with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji

File Photo

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and SS Rajamouli were in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, May 31 for the promotion of Brahmastra, which has yet to be released. Everyone knows that renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli is releasing Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in order to assist the picture break into the south market, similar to what Karan Johar accomplished with the Baahubali trilogy and RRR. However, Rajamouli is displeased with filmmaker Ayan Mukherji for not showing him the film prior to its release.

During the promotions, Rajamoui said, "He has prepared a blockbuster film but still I have a complaint against him. I came to Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, but Ayan did not show the film to me. But he showed the entire film to my father. (He laughed) I am quite upset with him."

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, The makers of Brahmastra have finally confirmed that the much-anticipated film's trailer will be released on June 15. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in prominent roles, is due to hit theatres on September 9th this year.

As soon as the teaser was released, fans went berserk, and everyone began chatting about the actors' first looks. However, a part of the internet was enthralled by Shah Rukh Khan's appearance. It's been suggested that SRK will appear in the film and would have a long cameo. Despite the fact that the superstar was not mentioned in the teaser, many were certain they saw him during a scene.

Brahmastra, starring the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, is one of the most awaited Hindi movies of this year. A day before their wedding, Ayan Mukerji had dropped the teaser of the romantic track Kesariya from the film as a gift to Ranbir and Alia.