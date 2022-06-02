Brahmastra: Fans spot Shah Rukh Khan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer's teaser

Brahmastra/Teaser

The makers of Brahmastra have finally confirmed that the much-anticipated film's trailer will be released on June 15. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in prominent roles, is due to hit theatres on September 9th this year.

As soon as the teaser was released, fans went berserk, and everyone began chatting about the actors' first looks. However, a part of the internet was enthralled by Shah Rukh Khan's appearance. It's been suggested that SRK will appear in the film and would have a long cameo. Despite the fact that the superstar was not mentioned in the teaser, many were certain they saw him during a scene.



The guy in second picture is most probably #ShahRukhKhan



And the reason for it :



They introduced everyone from cast with name and instantly they showed the second guy without name that's the main reason he can be our King Khan



#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/y6rWDDt4fV — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) May 31, 2022

Firstly thought it's srk then thought maybe it's RK now realized RK doesn't have big hair so it has to be srk — AyanVaidya (@vaidya_ayan) May 31, 2022

Clearly they simply don't intend to reveal #ShahRukhKhan 's role right now as that's gonna be one of the biggest attractions of the film. A horripilation of excitement seeing him alongside Ranbir Kapoor is something we would like to experience on big screen only.#Brahmastra May 31, 2022

Brahmastra, starring the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, is one of the most awaited Hindi movies of this year. A day before their wedding, Ayan Mukerji had dropped the teaser of the romantic track Kesariya from the film as a gift to Ranbir and Alia.

People have loved the 41-second clip and have been asking the music director Pritam to share the full song crooned by Arijit Singh in his melodious voice. And April 27, Pritam thanked the fans and shared that the trailer of Brahmastra will be out soon and the full song too will be released prior to the film's release on September 9.

Taking to his social media handles on Wednesday, April 27, Pritam shared a lengthy note that began as, "We are excited that just a teaser of our song Kesariya from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it!"



Also read: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, others charged this WHOPPING amount for the film

The note continued, "However, we have a plan in place to introduce Brahmastra to the world and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya, the full song, will be launched in the months closer to release. So, please be patient. And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! I am excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you in the coming months."