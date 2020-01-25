Here's when Deepika Padukone's film with Ananya Pandey & Siddhant Chaturvedi will go on floors

Deepika Padukone has been working back to back for a year now and after her latest release Chhapaak in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti, the Padmaavat actress is now all set to start shooting for Shakun Batra's directorial alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

During a recent interview, Deepika spilled some details about the project and working with Shakun.

"Shakun is someone I've been dying to work with. I've really I've looked forward to this moment. I'm a huge fan of his work and think he's one of those few people who can really portray relationships beautifully. And you know, those are the kinds of films that I've enjoyed watching as an audience, and even as an actor, those are the kinds of films I enjoy performing," she said.

According to a report, the yet to be titled film will go on floors in March and the films cast before the shooting starts will sit down for reading sessions and workshops to develop a comfort level with each other.

While Deepika will be paired opposite Siddhant in the film who made his debut opposite Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, the lead actor opposite Ananya is yet to be finalized.

Deepika recently had also spoken about working with both Siddhant and Ananya and had said, "Ananya is someone who, I've been meeting often of late and I'm really fond of her. She's a really bright, talented girl. Siddhant, I had the opportunity of meeting him several times and he’s extremely talented. But more importantly, they are just really lovely passionate people."