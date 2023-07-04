Have Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt also left Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa post Priyanka Chopra's exit? Here's what we know

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt pose together

Farhan Akhtar’s ambitious and long-delayed project Jee Le Zaraa is in doldrums. Reports were doing rounds about both Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra leaving the film, leaving only Alia Bhatt from the principal cast. The reports are only partly true. As it had been reported earlier, Priyanka has indeed left the film on account of the delay

However, on Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported that contrary to other reports, Katrina Kaif is still a part of the film. The report stated that Priyanka opted out of the film due to her ongoing commitments in Hollywood.

HT’s report quoted a source as saying, “It’s a project which will definitely be made because it is very close to Farhan as well as Zoya. Katrina is still on board and hasn’t walked out. She has a close bond with Farhan as well as Zoya after she did Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So, there is no way that she will leave the project without any concrete reason. At the moment, she’s very much among the leading cast.”

Fans had been worried if the project was being shelved following multiple reports of the two actors walking out. However, HT report stated that the project was on. “And the worries around the film getting shelved are not relevant,” it quoted the source as saying.

The search for Priyanka’s replacement is still underway. “As far as Priyanka’s replacement is concerned, there is no name in the mind, and the makers will now start looking for options,” added the source.

Jee Le Zaraa was announced back in August 2021. The film is said to be a road travel film with three female leads. The three actresses even posed for a special picture for the announcement. But since then, the film has seen multiple delays, first on account of Alia’s pregnancy and now with Priyanka walking out.