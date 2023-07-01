Priyanka Chopra exits Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa? Here’s who could replace her

Priyanka ChPriyanka Chopra exits Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film Heads of State. A few years back, the actress left fans excited after announcing a female-centric movie, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the actress has now decided to exit the movie and these two actresses might be considered to replace her.

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, a source told the portal, “Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn't align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time.”

Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa has been pushed back for quite a few times now due to the busy schedule of the actors. According to Modified Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has stepped out of the movie due to continuous delays and now Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma might be considered for her role.

Netizens also expressed their thoughts on who should replace Priyanka Chopra in the movie. One of the comments read, “if not PC, then it should be Anushka or Deepika.” Another wrote, “Kiara Advani is so criminally underrated, she would be perfect.” Another wrote, “I hope they cast Deepika Padukone or Kiara now.”

Neither Farhan Akhtar, nor Priyanka Chopra has yet confirmed the reports but fans also seem disappointed with the movie getting delayed.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the Hollywood web series Citadel starring Richard Madden. The actress is busy shooting for her upcoming movie with John Cena and Idris Elba. The upcoming action comedy movie is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

