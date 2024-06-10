Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses above-average temperature, mercury shoots up to...

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC reprimands Australia star Matthew Wade for…

Calmosis, Bengaluru startup, at forefront of using medical cannabis in India, aims to enhance health, promote wellness

Meet billionaire who studied engineering in Germany, then built Rs 131000 crore company in India, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses above-average temperature, mercury shoots up to...

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC reprimands Australia star Matthew Wade for…

Walking on a treadmill vs  outdoors: Which is better?

Fatty liver: Swelling in these body parts indicate liver disease

Diabetes: Easy exercises to lower blood sugar, blood pressure instantly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

Meet actress, who left industry after getting fed up with glamour world, made comeback after years, is now TV superstar

HomeSports

Sports

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC reprimands Australia star Matthew Wade for…

Additionally, one demerit point has also been added to Wade's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 09:43 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC reprimands Australia star Matthew Wade for…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been reprimanded by the ICC for "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during his side's win over England in the T20 World Cup last week.

Additionally, one demerit point has also been added to Wade's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

"Australia player Matthew Wade has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group B match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday," ICC said in a media release on Monday.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia's innings. Wade played a delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid back to the bowler but expected it to be called a 'dead ball' by the umpire. When it wasn't, Wade argued with the umpires over the decision.

Wade was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match." The 36-year-old Wade admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC elite panel of match referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Joel Wilson, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madangopal levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aadhaar Card: Update your Aadhaar details for free till this date, check step-by-step process

Interlocking fates: What does Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif want from China vis-à-vis India?

Viral video: Pune man surfs on waterlogged roads, internet is stunned

Watch: Anushka Sharma grooves to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Kajra Re, recreates iconic steps in throwback viral video

Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed, several injured, NIA reaches J&K to coordinate with local police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement