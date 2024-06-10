Best Indoor plants for home: 5 refreshing indoor plants on Amazon

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

London based activist, art dealer Amar Singh set to reopen his art gallery

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, she owns…

NASA warns about 1400-foot asteroid rapidly approaching Earth, but the good news is...

New Innovative Forex Trading Tool, Orexbot for MT4, Debuts for 2024

Biggest Astrologer in India Ajeet Joshi: Captivating Young Audiences With Stellar Predictions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

London based activist, art dealer Amar Singh set to reopen his art gallery

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, she owns…

NASA warns about 1400-foot asteroid rapidly approaching Earth, but the good news is...

9 actors who became superstars despite being rejected

 8 foods to eat for perfect shaped body

Green superfoods to lower bad cholesterol and prevent stroke

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Meet actress, who left industry after getting fed up with glamour world, made comeback after years, is now TV superstar

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react

HomeShop

Shop

Best Indoor plants for home: 5 refreshing indoor plants on Amazon

Want to make your home full of green and nature? With these 5 air purifying indoor plants on Amazon, make your space full of fresh air and stylish.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 04:36 PM IST

Best Indoor plants for home: 5 refreshing indoor plants on Amazon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fresh air is a commodity nowadays, but for you it will not be the same anymore. Buy these indoor plants from the wide range of options on Amazon. Not only do these plants enhance your space with their natural beauty, but they also improve air quality, making your home a healthier place to live. Embrace the benefits of fresh air and stylish décor with these must-have indoor plants that bring the essence of nature right to your doorstep.

Vamsha Nature Care Snake Plant pack of 3

BUY NOW

  • Snack plant is an excellent indoor plant due to its ability to survive in low light
  • Easy to grow and the most popular indoor plant.
  • A little bit of colour shade may vary as these are live plants
  • Best Indoor Air Purifier Plants for home and office desk.
  • Living Room Office Home Decor Best Indoor Air Purifier Plants for home and office desks.

KYARI Money Variegated, Golden Money, Snake Golden & Jade Combo of 4 Indoor Plants

​BUY NOW

  • Money Plant Variegated (Small size) (Botanical name: Epipremnum aureum) is a Pothos plant which is believed to bring good luck and is ideal for balconies for home decor and office decor with its stunning heart-shaped foliage.
  • Water once a week in summer and once a month in winter. Keep in moderate to bright indirect sunlight. Avoid temperature shock by shifting plants between indoors and outdoors for better growth. Perfect low-maintenance plant that can purify air in your home, or office.
  • Don't use chlorine water (tap water) as it kills the root. If the coco peat is becoming light brown or dry, it should be sprayed with drinking water.
  • It is a small pot with a small plant. Lightweight and best for Window, Drawing room, Bedroom, Dining table, TV Stands, Office desk, and Tabletop. Also, you can buy it as a gift for friends, or family, or for occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, farewells etc. Height 11.5 cm & Diameter 8 cm.

KYARI Golden Snake-Aralia Green-Areca Palm-Jade Combo of 4 Indoor Plants

​BUY NOW

  • It is a small pot with a small plant.
  • Lightweight and best for Window, Drawing room, Bedroom, Dining table, TV Stands, Office desk, and Tabletop.
  • Also, you can buy it as a gift for friends, or family, or for occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, farewell etc.
  • Height 11.5 cm & Diameter 8 cm.

Rolling Nature Combo Plants in White Square Aroez Ceramic Pot 

​BUY NOW

  • Material: Natural Live Plant in Ceramic Pot, Qty: 4 (Plant with Pot). Pot Color: White, Pot Width: 3 Inches (8cm), Height: 3 Inches (8cm). Plant with Pot Height: 6- 8 Inches
  • 4 Live Indoor Plants in White Exquisite Ceramic Pots.
  • Air Purifying and Good Luck Vastu Plants
  • Perfect for Indoor Home Decor
  • Easy to maintain plants

KYARI Combo of 2

​BUY NOW

  • Size of the pot: Height 11 cm & Diameter 9 cm | Pot material: Plastic | Pot colour: White | Name of the plant: Money Plant Golden and Syngonium Pink | Special features: Air purification, Good luck, | Suitable for: Living room, bedroom, office, indoor spaces, balcony and more. Note: Plant height can vary due to the age and growth of the plant.
  • The self-watering pot stores any excess water in the reservoir underneath. self-watering pot makes it easier to care for the plant as the plants can get water as and when required from the reservoir and you will have to water it less. 
  • These plants are known to purify indoor air. These indoor plants can be your go-to green friends who seamlessly fit into your schedule as they are non-demanding indoor plants. 
  • Give your home or office decor an instant uplift with this indoor plants combo by Kyari. These plants are a perfect choice to beautify any corner of your home, simply place them in the right corners and places and these plants will take care of the rest. 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star in The Trial, found dead in Mumbai home; police suspect suicide

CWC Meeting: Congress chief Kharge stresses on unity, says INDIA Bloc 'must function...'

Kangana Ranaut's old post justifying Will Smith slapping Chris Rock resurfaces, netizens say 'hypocrisy at it's best'

'It's time to change entire team and keep...': Wasim Akram blasts Pakistan stars after loss against India

Meet actress who made debut with Akshay Kumar, sister of a superstar, now owns clothing brand, her net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement