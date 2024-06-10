Best Indoor plants for home: 5 refreshing indoor plants on Amazon

Want to make your home full of green and nature? With these 5 air purifying indoor plants on Amazon, make your space full of fresh air and stylish.

Fresh air is a commodity nowadays, but for you it will not be the same anymore. Buy these indoor plants from the wide range of options on Amazon. Not only do these plants enhance your space with their natural beauty, but they also improve air quality, making your home a healthier place to live. Embrace the benefits of fresh air and stylish décor with these must-have indoor plants that bring the essence of nature right to your doorstep.

Snack plant is an excellent indoor plant due to its ability to survive in low light

Easy to grow and the most popular indoor plant.

A little bit of colour shade may vary as these are live plants

Best Indoor Air Purifier Plants for home and office desk.

Living Room Office Home Decor Best Indoor Air Purifier Plants for home and office desks.

Money Plant Variegated (Small size) (Botanical name: Epipremnum aureum) is a Pothos plant which is believed to bring good luck and is ideal for balconies for home decor and office decor with its stunning heart-shaped foliage.

Water once a week in summer and once a month in winter. Keep in moderate to bright indirect sunlight. Avoid temperature shock by shifting plants between indoors and outdoors for better growth. Perfect low-maintenance plant that can purify air in your home, or office.

Don't use chlorine water (tap water) as it kills the root. If the coco peat is becoming light brown or dry, it should be sprayed with drinking water.

It is a small pot with a small plant. Lightweight and best for Window, Drawing room, Bedroom, Dining table, TV Stands, Office desk, and Tabletop. Also, you can buy it as a gift for friends, or family, or for occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, farewells etc. Height 11.5 cm & Diameter 8 cm.

Material: Natural Live Plant in Ceramic Pot, Qty: 4 (Plant with Pot). Pot Color: White, Pot Width: 3 Inches (8cm), Height: 3 Inches (8cm). Plant with Pot Height: 6- 8 Inches

4 Live Indoor Plants in White Exquisite Ceramic Pots.

Air Purifying and Good Luck Vastu Plants

Perfect for Indoor Home Decor

Easy to maintain plants

Size of the pot: Height 11 cm & Diameter 9 cm | Pot material: Plastic | Pot colour: White | Name of the plant: Money Plant Golden and Syngonium Pink | Special features: Air purification, Good luck, | Suitable for: Living room, bedroom, office, indoor spaces, balcony and more. Note: Plant height can vary due to the age and growth of the plant.

The self-watering pot stores any excess water in the reservoir underneath. self-watering pot makes it easier to care for the plant as the plants can get water as and when required from the reservoir and you will have to water it less.

These plants are known to purify indoor air. These indoor plants can be your go-to green friends who seamlessly fit into your schedule as they are non-demanding indoor plants.

Give your home or office decor an instant uplift with this indoor plants combo by Kyari. These plants are a perfect choice to beautify any corner of your home, simply place them in the right corners and places and these plants will take care of the rest.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)