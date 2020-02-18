'Guilty' trailer: Kiara Advani plays a fearless college girl, musician in this crime thriller

The trailer for Kiara Advani starrer Netflix original film, Guilty is out. Talking about the film, it explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly “guilty” in such circumstances. In the trailer, we see the same along with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who accuses Kiara's onscreen boyfriend of rape.

We also see Kiara in a whole new avatar as a hippie musician with different hair colour and carrying it amazingly. The actor also has some grey shades and is unabashed in her approach. We see Akansha as a small-town girl but brave enough to take a stand for herself. Kiara is the narrator of the flick and also gets into the trap after her closed one is accused of a crime who she feels must have not committed.

Check out the trailer below:

Guilty is directed by Ruchi Narain and will start streaming on Netflix on March 6, 2020.

Earlier, while talking about Kiara being a part of Guilty, producer Karan Johar stated, "I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful !!! Here’s announcing @dharmaticent’s first feature for @netflix_in GUILTY! Directed by @ruchinarain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! And to the rocking force who bears all my creative tantrums and silently rocks and rules the motions! @apoorva1972 and to the constantly ticking solid mind of @somenmishra who heads our fictional development at @dharmaticent! Our journey into the digital domain begins! May the force of good content always empower and bless us! And let’s end by saying! @kiaraaliaadvani you go girl!!!!"