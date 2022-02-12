‘Gehraiyaan’ star Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his uncle’s reaction to him kissing Deepika Padukone

The film 'Gehraiyaan,' directed by Shakun Batra, was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, and it has received a lot of positive feedback from audiences and well-wishers. People have applauded Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa for their portrayals of the nuanced and layered characters on social media. Gehraiyaan's cast recently featured on comedian Kapil Sharma's show. The programme was jam-packed with masti and witty banter. Kapil has now uploaded an uncut video to his YouTube page.

Siddhant revealed a humorous anecdote about his uncle's reaction to his kissing scene with Deepika Padukone in the film ‘Gehraiyaan’ in the video.

He said, “Jab film ka trailer aaya toh gaon se phone aaya chachaji ka… Woh keh rahe the sparsh hua hai ya beech mein sheesha rakha gaya hai? Papa ne bola, ‘Yaar iska jawaab main kya doon?’ (When the trailer came out, my paternal uncle called from our village… He wanted to know if our lips actually touched or if there was a glass pane between us. My father did not know how to answer the question).”

‘Gehraiyaan’ is a narrative about human connections, love, friendship, and betrayal, and how they can be complicated. The storey follows the lives of four characters: Deepika Padukone as Alisha, Ananya Panday as Tia, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain, and Dhairya Karwa as Karan.

A number of celebrities, including Tahira Kashyap, Soni Razdan, Sanya Malhotra, and others, gave positive reviews to the film and commended the cast. Aside from Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor play key roles in ‘Gehraiyaan’.