Dunki makers host special screening for consulates of various nations as they want to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has touched the hearts of millions and evoked the feeling of love for the homeland.

Dunki has arrived on the big screens and in no time has started to rule the hearts of the audience. With its compelling story, the film has brought a very significant subject to the masses that speaks about the illegal immigrants who take the donkey route to go abroad.

The film has touched the hearts of millions and evoked the feeling of love for the homeland. The family audience is flocking to the theaters and the film has impressed the audience of all age groups. Amid its successful run in the theaters, a special screening will be held for the consulates of various nations on 28th December.

The consulates of various nations will be watching Dunki on 28th December in Mumbai. The film has indeed left an indelible impact with its story and is relevant to the masses. Everyone appreciates the story and especially, the NRI audience finds it very relevant. Now, Consulates of different nations will be watching the film which is indeed of great relevance for them. As they are part of the process of delivering visas and applications, The film will make them go through the realities that they usually deal with.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.