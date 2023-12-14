Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar claims teaser, trailer is just 10% of film, says 'memers are going to have fun because...'

Fans eagerly waiting for Dunki should be prepared for a treat, as Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, Vikram Kochhar, claimed that the teaser and the trailer is 10% of the film.

The wait for Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration, Dunki, is making fans anxious. Filmgoers are waiting to explore the magical combination of a maverick director and the nation's beloved superstar. Well to make the wait exciting, let us tell you that the teaser and the trailer you saw is 10% of the film. We are not making this big claim, but Dunki's actor, Vikram Kochhar has declared that Dunki is relevant, real, and way more than what you saw in the recent Drops.

Recently during an interview, Vikram aka Buggu was seen giving us a wider glimpse into the world of Dunki. He said, "This is the story which has been very prevalent, very significant, very true story that has been narrated. There are many stories of the characters in the film that are very relatable. And it's all true, there is nothing that we have shown in the film, that doesn't happen, it happens. The trailer, and teaser of Dunki that you have seen is nothing, it's just 10%".

Vikram continued, "It's a very touching story, very emotional and funny as well. You will see very new kinds of jokes. Memers are going to have fun because many memes are going to come out of it. This kind of story has been talked about a bit less but such an important topic has never been touched."

Sharing his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Vikram added, "I think Shah Rukh sir, he makes things simple for you. It doesn't feel like you are working with such a big superstar or a person with a kind aura, that he has, not like it's not there but that doesn't affect you. I think the kind of understanding that Raju sir has for the cinema medium, it's rare to find."

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki also stars an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Dunki is slated to release in cinemas on December 21.