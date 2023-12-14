Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar claims teaser, trailer is just 10% of film, says 'memers are going to have fun because...'

Headlines

IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Johannesburg weather report: Will rain play spoilsport again?

Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3: 'There was no chance I could be in this...'

Meet doctor-turned-IPS, who failed several times, cracked UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR...

Parliament security breach: 14 opposition MPs suspended, Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Meet actress who quit acting at peak of career for love, moved to US, got divorced after few years, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet doctor-turned-IPS, who failed several times, cracked UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR...

Meet actress who quit acting at peak of career for love, moved to US, got divorced after few years, is now...

World's tallest man meets world's shortest man, old video goes viral

8 health benefits of mozzarella cheese 

Foods rich in Vitamin K

10 Indian states with highest rate of murder

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Meet actress who quit acting at peak of career for love, moved to US, got divorced after few years, is now...

Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3: 'There was no chance I could be in this...'

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX, filmmaker reacts: ‘Feeling so surreal’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar claims teaser, trailer is just 10% of film, says 'memers are going to have fun because...'

Fans eagerly waiting for Dunki should be prepared for a treat, as Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, Vikram Kochhar, claimed that the teaser and the trailer is 10% of the film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The wait for Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration, Dunki, is making fans anxious. Filmgoers are waiting to explore the magical combination of a maverick director and the nation's beloved superstar. Well to make the wait exciting, let us tell you that the teaser and the trailer you saw is 10% of the film. We are not making this big claim, but Dunki's actor, Vikram Kochhar has declared that Dunki is relevant, real, and way more than what you saw in the recent Drops. 

Recently during an interview, Vikram aka Buggu was seen giving us a wider glimpse into the world of Dunki. He said, "This is the story which has been very prevalent, very significant, very true story that has been narrated. There are many stories of the characters in the film that are very relatable. And it's all true, there is nothing that we have shown in the film, that doesn't happen, it happens. The trailer, and teaser of Dunki that you have seen is nothing, it's just 10%". 

Vikram continued, "It's a very touching story, very emotional and funny as well. You will see very new kinds of jokes. Memers are going to have fun because many memes are going to come out of it. This kind of story has been talked about a bit less but such an important topic has never been touched."

Sharing his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Vikram added, "I think Shah Rukh sir, he makes things simple for you. It doesn't feel like you are working with such a big superstar or a person with a kind aura, that he has, not like it's not there but that doesn't affect you. I think the kind of understanding that Raju sir has for the cinema medium, it's rare to find." 

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki also stars an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Dunki is slated to release in cinemas on December 21.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

GoEco: A Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Single-Use Dinnerware

CBSE 2024 date sheet released: Class 10, 12 board exams to start from Feb 15; check details

TU Wins at Brands Review Magazine Awards 2023

What was NDA Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' housekeeper asked to sign before she got hired?

Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts strongly to NSFW videos posted from his fake Facebook account: 'Please feel free to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE