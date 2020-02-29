Disha Patani to be part of Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur & John Abraham?

Disha Patani is currently riding high on the success of her last release Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor. Rumours were doing the rounds that Malang director Mohit Suri has already signed her for his next, Ek Villain which is a standalone sequel and will star Aditya and John Abraham in lead roles.

However, she denies being approached for film and said, "There is no truth, as of now." Malang recently became the third film in 2020 to cross the 50 crore mark at the box office to which Disha said, "I’m very happy that the film has succeeded and people are liking it. We all have worked hard. At the end of the day, we want people to go to the theatres and come out happy."

After the release of Malang, Disha also went to a single-screen theatre in Mumbai to gauge the reactions of the audience, "I remember that when people saw the climax, they started clapping. I realised that people are now ready for stronger women characters and girls fighting on their own for justice. I felt really happy because we don’t see that, especially single screen audiences clapping so much for girls. They were very happy with the end," she said.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. Last year, Disha had famously said that she might not get to work with Salman again because of their age difference (she is 26, while he is 54).