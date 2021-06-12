Disha Patani raises the temperature on Instagram with pink strapless bikini photo ahead of her birthday

‘Radhe’ star Disha Patani rocks her toned body and is not shy to flaunt it. Ahead of her birthday, the actor has shared a beach photo where she sizzles in a strap-less hot pink bikini while sitting near the water. The photo appears to be from her recent vacation to Maldives.

In the photo Disha can be seen soaking in the sun with strands of hair caressing her face. In the background are swaying palm trees, chairs and umbrellas and clear blue skies. In the candid photo, Disha is seen sitting on the beach by herself.

She captioned the photo with a pink heart emoji. In just four hours, the photo has garnered almost nine lakh views.

Fans showered love and praises on Disha’s photo in the comment section. Fans dropped heart, fire and lovestruck emojis in the comments. Her sister, Khushboo Patani commented, “Pinky.” The beach picture is liked by Disha’s rumoured beau, Tiger Shroff and his sister, Krishna Shroff.

Recently, a case was filed against Tiger and Disha for allegedly violating the pandemic norms, the Mumbai police said on June 2. According to the police, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason for being out of their homes after 2 pm. This is before the COVID-19 restrictions had started to ease in Mumbai.