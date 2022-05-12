Dhaakad trailer 2: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal's film promises to be biggest actioner

Dhaakad

Before Kangana Ranaut's actioner Dhaakad unleash its fury on the big screen, the team came up with the film's second trailer, and it gives an extended sneak peek into Agent Agni's deadly mission. Dhaakad has also impressed the masses with its first trailer and song She's on Fire.

To add to the buzz, the makers wanted to give the audience a peek into the film’s universe. Capturing the essence of their thumping story, they released a new trailer that gives viewers a sense of how far the film has gone in terms of high-octane action. The film’s first trailer was released two weeks ago at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. And with the second trailer, the film attempts to suck the viewers into the vast world of Agni, giving them a sense of her rage. It is grandeur, it’s bigger and it’s piquing the curiosity of fans who are waiting for the film with bated breath.

The new trailer called Agni on Rampage is heavy on high octane action and has never seen before stunts! Launched in Delhi, it supersedes the existing expectations of the movie. Upping the ante with this homegrown action flick that matches the high standards set by international movies, Dhaakad does the unexpected in every frame of its new trailer. With Kangana delivering one of her career’s most thrilling performances, the film’s strong ensemble comprising Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal is a highlight.

After the trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut supported Mahesh Babu for his 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment. The actress said, "Yeh toh unhone sahi kaha ki Bollywood unhe afford nahi kar sakta." She continued, "I agree with this because I know for the fact that many filmmakers have approached him...and their industry (Telugu) singlehandedly became the number 1 film industry in India. Toh ab unhe Bollywood definitely nahi afford kar sakta."