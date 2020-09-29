Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh: Everything they said during NCB probe

As per reports, all four actresses who were interroagted last Friday and Saturday, said that when they spoke about "doob" in their WhatsApp messages, they were referring to hand-rolled cigarettes.

Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were recently quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs related case being probed as part of the ongoing investigations in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

While the NCB has so far arrested over 18 people in the drugs related case including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several drug peddlers among others, the agency has been quizzing various celebrities whose names have cropped up during the investigations.

As per reports, all four actresses who were interroagted last Friday and Saturday, said that when they spoke about "doob" in their WhatsApp messages, they were referring to hand-rolled cigarettes. "They said they don’t even smoke cigarettes," the official said, Times of India reported.

The actresses reportedly have also denied having any knowledge regarding late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's drug habit. The NCB officer said that technical analysis of their mobile phones which were voluntarily surrendered will clear all doubts.

Apart from these actresses, Kshitij Prasad, who is a former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, owned by Karan Johar has been remanded in NCB custody till Oct 3. Prasad told a magistrate’s court that he was 'harassed' to make a statement that would implicate Johar.

How did their names crop up?

Reportedly, actress Deepika Padukone's name popped up in the case when the NCB recovered data of talent manager Jaya Saha’s alleged WhatsApp chats of 2017, where individuals with initials like K, D, S, N, and J were conversing about drugs. While D was allegedly identified as Deepika Padukone, 'K' stood for Karishma who is a KWAN Talent Management Agency employee and manager of the 'Piku' star.

Later, both Karishma and Deepika were summoned by the NCB to record their statements after enough evidence was found against them.

As for Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, actress Rhea Chakraborty had exposed as many as 15 names to the Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case. One of the biggest names Rhea took was of actor Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath'.

After reportedly accepting her role in procuring drugs for Sushant and handling the finances, Rhea also named Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer, and the actor's 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra.

Actress Sharddha Kapoor's name was also linked to the case when it came to light that she had joined Sushant Singh Rajput at Pavana for partying.

Accoring to reports, boatman Jagdish Gopinath Das had reveled to the NCB that Sushant and his friends regularly came to Pavana and used to spend time at an island named Gavande. The boatman further claimed that Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor also visited the dam but separately.

What did Deepika say before NCB?

Deepika Padukone, who had appeared before NCB on Saturday, September 26, 2020, admitted to being part of the famous WhatsApp group, where 'D' asked 'K' about 'maal'. She was probed along with her manager Karishma Prakash. However, she maintained silence on drugs issue.

After the two recorded their statements, according to NCB sources, the team of five felt that Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash, who were jointly interrogated, were prepared for what was coming. NCB suspects that Karishma met Deepika and discussed every detail with the actress before her probe on Saturday.



Statement of Sara Ali Khan

According to sources, actress Sara Ali Khan denied taking drugs in any form. She also refused to identify any of the drug peddlers previously arrested by the NCB. However, the 'Simmba' star admitted to having close relationships with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the filming of 'Kedarnath' in February 2018.

As per reports, during her interrogation, Sara told NCB that Sushant was not loyal in their short-term relationship, but was extremely possessive about it. She reportedly also alleged that Sushant wanted her to convince filmmakers to sign him in her upcoming films.

Sara Ali Khan also revealed to the NCB officials during the interrogation that she would often visit the 'Dil Bechara' actor at his residence in 'Capri House'. Sara also spoke about her trip to Thailand with Sushant and disclosed that she had been to Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse with the actor several times.

The actress also admitted to smoking cigarette, however, denied taking drugs. She added that late actor Sushant, on some occasions did smoke weed.

During the interrogation, while Sara dismissed allegations of receiving drugs via Karmajit Singh Ananad in a parcel, she did not give any clear answers to taking drugs along with actor Rhea Chakraborty.



Shraddha Kapoor's revelation before NCB

While denying taking drugs in any form, Shraddha revealed to the NCB officials that after the release of the film 'Chhichhore', a party was held at Pawna farmhouse.

Divulging details of the same, she said that they arrived at the farmhouse around 3 pm in the afternoon. Soon after lunch, Sharddha said, that they took a boat to an island where the party was held till late in the night. However, Shraddha added that she did not consume drugs at the party.

In a shocking revelation, Shraddha revealed to the officials that she had seen Sushant Singh Rajput take drugs in his vanity van and sometimes on the sets during the shooting of the film.

However, when the NCB showed Shraddha a drug chat of her's with Jaya Saha, the actress did not give any clear answer.

Rakul Preet explains meaning of 'doob' as she records statement before NCB

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau for four hours on Friday. The actor was asked about her drugs related conversation with Rhea Chakraborty during the probe. The 'doob' in WhatsApp chat, especially was a topic of discussion.

An NCB official told Mumbai Mirror that Rakul revealed 'doob' in the chats was about 'rolled cigarettes' and not marijuana. The statement, however, as noted by the officer, contradicts Rhea Chakraborty's, who had allegedly said the reference to the doob was a reference to marijuana.

According to a Times Now report, Rakul Preet Singh, during her probe with the NCB, revealed that Kshitij procured drugs for Bollywood celebrities regularly. They also reported that the actress took four names of high-profile celebrities and said that he provided drugs to them on regular basis, along with other celebs.