NCB forgets to take signatures of Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor after seizing phones, visits their residence: Reports

All four -- Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Karishma Prakash -- had appeared before the NCB on Saturday to recorded their statements with the investigating agency.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing a drugs-related angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reportedly forgot to take signatures of the actresses -- Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan -- after the agency seized the phones of the stars along with that of Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash on Saturday.

All four -- Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Karishma Prakash -- had appeared before the NCB on Saturday to recorded their statements with the investigating agency.

As per a Times Now report, the NCB officials had to visit the homes of the actors to get their respective signatures. According to the report, because 'Simmba' actor Sara was not at home when the officials visited, they took the signature of one of her staff members.

Earlier, it was reported that during their interrogation, the actresses had the same response to the terms 'hash' and 'weed'. They revealed that the terms were used as code words for 'rolling cigarettes' in which they would fill tobacco. However, the NCB did not find their answers satisfactory.

On Saturday, during her interrogation, actress Sara Ali Khan denied taking drugs in any form. She also refused to identify any of the drug peddlers previously arrested by the NCB. However, the 'Simmba' star admitted to having close relationships with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the filming of 'Kedarnath' in February 2018.

Sara Ali Khan also revealed to the NCB officials during the interrogation that she would often visit the 'Dil Bechara' actor at his residence in 'Capri House'. Sara also spoke about her trip to Thailand with Sushant and disclosed that she had been to Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse with the actor several times.

Sara admitted to smoking cigarette, however, denied taking drugs. She added that late actor Sushant, on some occasions did smoke weed.

On the other hand, actress Shraddha Kapoor too denied taking drugs before the NCB. She also dismissed all allegations against her in the case.

However, according to sources, during her interrogation, Shraddha revealed to the NCB officials that after the release of the film 'Chhichhore', a party was held at Pawna farmhouse. Shraddha added that she did not consume drugs at the party.

But, Shraddha revealed to the officials that she had seen Sushant Singh Rajput take drugs in his vanity van and sometimes on the sets during the shooting of the film.