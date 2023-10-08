Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Darsheel Safary reveals he is ‘constantly told to text, call’ Aamir Khan for work: 'I can’t tell you how...'

Darsheel Safary said he gets awkward when people ask him to take help from Aamir Khan for work-related opportunities.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Actor Darsheel Safary, who grabbed everyone’s attention with his acting skills in Aamir Khan-starrer Taare Zameen Par, revealed people often tell him to ask Aamir Khan for work and he gets awkward with these things.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, on being asked if he feels Aamir Khan didn’t push his career after Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel said, “Not at all! I am very shy. I get awkward with these things. I can’t tell you how many times I have been told, ‘Are you in touch with Aamir uncle? Drop him a text, call him, this and that.’ But I feel shy doing this. I don’t know how to put it in words. It should always happen organically.”

Darsheel revealed that he never asked Aamir for work, he said, “Work leading to more opportunities is the ideal way forward. This concept of, ‘tumpe kisi ka haath hai‘, I have never understood that and I have never expected that as well. In fact, after Taare Zameen Par, almost every project that I have done, somewhere or the other, it has been communicated to Aamir that this is the project that I am doing. It’s mostly the case, just to get his blessings.”

He further mentioned that he would love to be part of Aamir Khan’s film if it is made organically, he stated, “I want to be a part of that kind of process, not like, ‘Hi sir, I am here, I am looking to work with you again.’ Which I am very excited to, because it has been 15 years since the film, so I would love to share with him what I have learnt from that one experience. I want to show him what I have become, through his guidance.”

