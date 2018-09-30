'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore goes on floors

Director Nitesh Tiwari started shooting for his film, Chhichhore on Sunday. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will be Tiwari's next after 2016's blockbuster Dangal. The director took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film #Chhichhore starts. Thank you #SajidNadiadwala and @foxstarhindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey. @NGEMovies," he wrote.

Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted from their official handle announcing the commencement of the shoot. "#SajidNadiadwala's #Chhichhore directed by Dangal fame, @niteshtiwari22 & presented by @foxstarhindi goes on floors today! @WardaNadiadwala," the post read.

Fox Star Studios also took to the microblogging site to share the news. "#SajidNadiadwala and Fox Star Studios present #Chhichhore, directed by the man behind Dangal, @niteshtiwari22. Shoot begins today. Stay tuned for more! @NGEMovies," the tweet read.

Details related to the story and the cast are yet to be announced.