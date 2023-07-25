Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays aspiring CM in comedy-drama, fans call it ‘incredible’

Headlines

Jimmy Sheirgill impresses fans with his new avatar as an aspiring CM in the upcoming series Choona.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

Jimmy Sheirgill is all set to impress the audience with his new action-packed avatar in the upcoming series Choona. The makers recently dropped the trailer and fans can’t stop gushing about it. 

On Tuesday, Netflix shared the trailer of the upcoming series Choona on YouTube. The series stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt. Helmed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the series shows a blend of comedy and drama. 

The trailer shows a shape-shifting informer, a goon, a demoted police officer, a once successful contractor, and a resourceful mediator, Bishnu planning a heist against their common enemy Shukla (Jimmy Sheirgill), and plans to loot his Rs 600 crore. Produced by Flying Saucer the heist comedy drama will stream on Netflix. The series was earlier planned to release on August 3, however, the makers will now announce the new release date soon. The trailer was released with the caption, "Shukla ji ko sapna aaya hai ki koi doosra muhurat dekha jaaye. Naya muhurat nikal kar, nayi date jald hi batate hai (Shukla ji got a dream that some other date should be selected. So we will select a new date and let you know soon).

Sharing his excitement on the title announcement, Jimmy Sheirgill earlier said, "This is my first outing with Netflix and I am looking forward to Choona. As an actor, I have always been inclined toward stories that push me to explore my capabilities. Also, as an audience myself, I personally like narratives that are engaging, character-driven, and bring out the flavor of our rich cultural backdrop. Choona gave me an opportunity to play a character that’s spiteful yet appealing, which to me is unique. The story itself is high-spirited, captive, and engaging."

The trailer for Jimmy Sheirgill’s upcoming series also left the fans excited. One of the comments read, “seems promising and interesting.” Another wrote, “it’s going to be fun.” Another wrote, “seems like a perfect black comedy and what a talented cast, not a single overrated star kid.” Another wrote, “this is going to be incredible.” 

Meanwhile, Jimmy Sheirgill was recently seen in the movie Operation Mayfair. The crime-thriller also starred Anjali Sharma, Ankur Bhatia, and Hritiqa Chheber in key roles. Jimmy essayed the role of detective Amar Singh in the movie who investigates the case of a popular model killed by a serial killer.

