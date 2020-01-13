'Chhapaak' Box Office Report Day 3: Deepika Padukone's film trends poorly over weekend

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has performed poor at the Box Office over the weekend. The film is not trending anywhere apart from multiplexes in metropolitan/urban sectors.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. This movie minted merely Rs. 7.35 crore on Sunday, taking total collections of the film to Rs. 19.02 crore.

The budget of Chhapaak is Rs. 45 crore and the movie also marks Deepika's debut as a producer. Sharing pictures of empty theatres, Twitter users linked Chhapaak’s less than average performance to Deepika Padukone’s visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University. She visited the university last week to express solidarity with students injured in violence by masked goons. Her meeting with JNU Students’s Union President Aishe Ghosh, who belongs to Left-backed student outfit, had irked people associated with the ruling BJP. Trade analysts, however, claim the film is bad and thus it is not working.

Informing about the Chhapaak collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly... Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: â‚¹ 19.02 cr. #India biz."

See his tweet here:

#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly... Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: 19.02 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

Looking at the weekend trend itself, it is hard to imagine that Deepika's movie will perform any better on the weekdays. Additionally, the movie faces competition from Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starring film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

The movie also has indirect competition from three South Indian film releases, namely Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Dhanush's Pettas, too, is slated for release on January 15, 2020, making it more difficult for the movie to earn more Box Office numbers.