Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at airport leaving for film festival

Manav Manglani/Instagram

The 75th International Cannes Film Festival begins today, i.e. Tuesday, May 17, and will last till Saturday, May 28 in the European city of Cannes in France. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted at the airport last night leaving for the prestigious film festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was the first Indian actress to become a jury member at the Cannes in 2003, was joined by his husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport.

Pooja Hegde, whose last film release was the romantic drama Radhe Shyam opposite the Baahubali star Prabhas, was surprised by her fans at the airport who welcomed her with a banner that read, "Heartiest congratulations and all the best Pooja Hegde for representing India at Cannes 2022".

South sensation Tamannaah Bhatia, who has also appeared in several Hindi films such as Himmatwala and Humshakals, was also spotted at the airport in a floral jacket leaving for Cannes.



On the opening day of the renowned film festival on Tuesday, a slew of Indian stars including the above three actresses, AR Rahman, Deepika Padukone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hina Khan, and R Madhavan will walk the red carpet as part of the Indian delegation. Shekhar Kapur, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, and folk singer Mame Khan will also mark their presence.

For the first time in its history, India has been named the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market), one of the largest film markets organized alongside the Cannes in France. What makes India even prouder is the fact that Deepika Padukone is among the coveted jury for the main competition.



Along with Deepika, international film celebrities like Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, and Jeff Nichols are also part of the nine-member jury headed by the French actor Vincent Lindon.