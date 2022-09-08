Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he didn't tell his late father Rishi Kapoor about film's shoot

Rishi Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor/Twitter

The two leading stars of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and the film's director Ayan Mukerji came to Delhi on Wednesday, September 7 for the promotions and interacted with the media. At the press conference, Ranbir revealed that he didn't tell the details of the film's shoot to his late father Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in 2020.

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Ranbir said that since the film, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance, took a lot of time to be made, he wasn't sure if his family and friends would understand the multiple delays and hence, the Sanju actor didn't tell Rishi Kapoor about the film's shoot, which was completed in five years.

For the unversed, the film has had a decade-long journey since Ayan developed the idea of Brahmastra on the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2011. In 2014, Karan Johar announced the film with its release date locked as Christmas 2016. The film was delayed and in 2017, a new release date was announced as Independence Day 2019.

But since the film relies heavily on VFX, the makers wanted to be hundred percent sure before the release, and hence, Brahmastra was further postponed and in December 2021, when the motion poster of the film was launched, the final release date of September 9, 2022, was locked.



Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned Astraverse trilogy based on the ancient Indian Astras. The entire Hindi film industry has high hopes for the film, especially after the huge losses incurred due to the box office failure of major movies such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.