Brahmastra: Mouni Roy reacts to #BoycottBrahmastra trend, says 'it didn't bother me but...'

Brahamastra Part One: Shiva has been a blockbuster success with collections of over Rs 225 crore in the opening weekend and the fantasy-adventure epic has also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India. The audience has been thrilled by the film's gripping narrative, amazing VFX, and star performers including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

But the one actor who is garnering huge praise for her brilliant act as the antagonist Junoon, the Queen of Darkness in Ayan Mukerji's film is Mouni Roy. The actress, who married the Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in January this year, is being called as the surprise package of Brahmastra.



It wasn't an easy journey for the film, which took nearly a decade to get completed from its inception stage to its theatrical release on September 9. And before the release, the #BoycottBrahmastra trend also went viral on social media. In a recent interview, Mouni opened up on this cancel culture against her film.

Talking to News18, she said, "It didn’t bother me but I would wonder why somebody would write such things even without watching the film first. If you watch it and then don’t like it, you can express so. But these are all phantom people, who are hiding behind their screens. They don’t have anything else to do and have surplus amount of time. So, they waste it doing these things."

She was even trolled for her look being too similar to that of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was called as 'desi Wanda'. Speaking about such reactions, Mouni said, "I read those comments but I forgot about them the next moment. They didn’t affect me."



Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax. Ayan in a recent interview has revealed that the team is planning to release the next part in December 2025.