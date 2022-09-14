Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy reacts to #BoycottBrahmastra trend, says 'it didn't bother me but...'

Brahmastra Part One Shiva stars Mouni Roy as the primary antagonist Junoon aka the queen of darkness in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy reacts to #BoycottBrahmastra trend, says 'it didn't bother me but...'
Mouni Roy/Instagram

Brahamastra Part One: Shiva has been a blockbuster success with collections of over Rs 225 crore in the opening weekend and the fantasy-adventure epic has also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India. The audience has been thrilled by the film's gripping narrative, amazing VFX, and star performers including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.  

But the one actor who is garnering huge praise for her brilliant act as the antagonist Junoon, the Queen of Darkness in Ayan Mukerji's film is Mouni Roy. The actress, who married the Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in January this year, is being called as the surprise package of Brahmastra.

It wasn't an easy journey for the film, which took nearly a decade to get completed from its inception stage to its theatrical release on September 9. And before the release, the #BoycottBrahmastra trend also went viral on social media. In a recent interview, Mouni opened up on this cancel culture against her film.

Talking to News18, she said, "It didn’t bother me but I would wonder why somebody would write such things even without watching the film first. If you watch it and then don’t like it, you can express so. But these are all phantom people, who are hiding behind their screens. They don’t have anything else to do and have surplus amount of time. So, they waste it doing these things."

She was even trolled for her look being too similar to that of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was called as 'desi Wanda'. Speaking about such reactions, Mouni said, "I read those comments but I forgot about them the next moment. They didn’t affect me."

READ | Brahmastra Part Two Dev: Ayan Mukerji shares crucial details about sequel, reveals planned release date for film

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax. Ayan in a recent interview has revealed that the team is planning to release the next part in December 2025.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.